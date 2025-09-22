Tragedy as Euxton man dies after suffering cardiac arrest outside Spar
Emergency services were called to the scene near Spar in Runshaw Lane at 7.30pm yesterday.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man, aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene. He has since been named locally as Paul Cadman.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.30pm yesterday (September 21) by the North West Ambulance Service to Runshaw Lane, Euxton, to a report a man had been found unresponsive.
“The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, was very sadly pronounced deceased.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.