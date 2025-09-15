A homeless man in his 40s was tragically killed after a tree branch snapped and crushed his tent this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Revoe Park, off Central Drive, where the tree branch collapsed in strong winds shortly before 5am.

Paramedics found the man unresponsive and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Lancashire Police said efforts are under way to trace his next of kin.

Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Mark Thornton

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55am today to Revoe Park, Central Drive, Blackpool, to a report that a tree branch had fallen on a tent and struck a man.

“The emergency services attended and found a man unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man – aged in his 40s - was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”

A local dog walker said the man had been living rough in one of two tents pitched in the park over the past few days.

He said the tree completely ‘crushed’ a small green tent, and came close to falling on a second larger tent occupied by a homeless couple. The pair escaped unharmed.

Police at the scene in Revoe Park, Blackpool this morning (Monday, September 15) | Simon Mitchell

Statement from Blackpool Council

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “This morning we were notified of a tragic incident at Revoe Park. During high winds a branch has fallen from a mature tree.

“The Police have informed us that a man has sadly died after being struck by the falling branch.

“We are awaiting further information to understand the circumstances that led to him sleeping in the park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”