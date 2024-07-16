Police incident at Preston Docks sees Mariner's Way closed near Morrisons

Police closed a road along Preston Docks to deal with an urgent incident this morning.

Officers closed Mariner’s Way near Morrisons shortly after 5am with witnesses reporting a police boat on the water.

Lancashire Police told the Post that officers were responding to a concern for welfare.

“All resolved safely now,” confirmed a spokesperson for the force.

LEP

Mariners Way has since reopened.

During the incident, Preston Police posted on Facebook advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

The force said: “We currently have a road closure in place, due to an ongoing police Incident.

“The road is closed on Mariners Way, opposite Morrisons.

“Please find alternative routes when travelling. Once the road has reopened, we will update you further.”

