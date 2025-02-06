A man has died following a collision in Earby, Barnoldswick yesterday.

Police received a report of the collision at 6pm yesterday (5th February) on Bleara Road, Earby between a Peugeot 308S DT and a Carbon Fibre Racing Bike.

The cyclist, a man in his late 50s, was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Three people: two men, aged 34 and 35, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue. A fourth person, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has since been discharged. She has since been interviewed by our officers in relation to the investigation.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man has very sadly died following this collision, and first and foremost my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly upsetting time.

“This is where we ask you for your help. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information or dashcam footage to assist our enquiries, please get in contact.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting log 1089 of 5th February, or email [email protected]