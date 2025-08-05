A 10-year-old boy will undergo surgery after being impaled by his own handlebars in a ‘horrific freak accident’ on a pump track in Longridge - but the Council say the circuit is still safe for youngsters.

The boy suffered the nasty injury after crashing his bike on the pump track on the Recreation Ground in Kestor Lane on Friday evening (August 1).

The boy, believed to be aged around 8, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after falling off his bike at the pump track on Longridge Recreation Ground on Friday (August 1) | Ribble Valley Borough Council

The lad was reportedly in agony after the bike’s handlebars went through his leg, impaling him. The air ambulance was deployed but later stood down, with the youngster taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool by road.

His mum shared an update on his condition with a local Facebook page at the weekend. She said her son will be OK, but will undergo surgery on his injured leg this week.

“It was a horrific freak accident,” said his mum. “I’m sure the pump track won’t see another injury the same as that one again!”

Ribble Valley Borough Council contributed £60,000 to fund the £100,000 pump track and it says it has no concerns regarding the circuit’s safety. It said it will investigate Friday’s incident and take action if necessary.

When it opened in April, the Council said the circuits were an “increasingly popular way to exercise and develop balance and handling skills in a safe environment away from traffic and other dangers”.

Longridge Pump track user Leo Hyde, with (from the left) Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning Nicola Hopkins, Longridge resident David Marsh and Ribble Valley Mayor Simon O’Rourke.

In response to Friday’s incident, a Council spokesperson said: “We have not received a report of an incident at the Longridge Pump Track, but are aware of social media comments regarding an accident.

“From reports, it appears that the accident was not the result of any defect in the track, which has been designed to meet all the latest safety standards, along with signage clearly on display regarding its safe use.

“We will investigate what has happened and if necessary take further action to encourage the track’s safe use.”

The track was created after consultation with Longridge residents, who said they needed a ‘wheeled sports facility’ in the town. it was designed by top pump track company Velosolutions, which is said to be behind some of the best tracks in the world.

The Longridge track is 175 metres long, two metres wide and features bumps and berms up to 1.8 metres high. As well as bicycles, it is suitable for scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and wheelchairs.