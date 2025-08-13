Man fighting for life in hospital after air ambulance responds to medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club
Police and paramedics were called to the cricket ground off Wyre Road where a man in his 70s was found unresponsive at around 10.46am.
The air ambulance also deployed to the scene and landed on the pitch where medics gave the man life-saving CPR. He was taken to hospital by road and the ambulance service said he was in serious condition.
A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called to Thornton Cricket Club at 10.46am to reports of a medical emergency.
“We attended with an ambulance, air ambulance and rapid response vehicle. We've taken a man in his 70s to hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition.”
Thornton Cricket Club was approached for comment.