A man has sadly died after setting himself on fire in Blackpool.

Officers were on Kincraig Road in Bispham when they heard an explosion and found a man on fire near to the lake at Kincraig park shortly before 10.45pm on Saturday (May 10) | Kim Fuente

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “At shortly before 10.45pm on Saturday (May 10) officers were on Kincraig Road in Bispham when they heard an explosion and found a man on fire near to the lake at Kincraig park.

“Despite the best efforts of police officers at the scene to help, the man, in his 50s, sadly died in hospital the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

The scene remained cordoned off on Sunday as police, CSI and the fire service worked at the scene.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.

Visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.