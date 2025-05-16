Garstang Aldi evacuated after fire breaks out in supermarket this morning
A number of fire engines and their crews rushed to the supermarket in Moss Lane following a 999 call at 7.40am.
Staff were evacuated and no one was injured. The fire has reportedly been extinguished but crews remain at the scene to dampen down any hotspots.
An Aldi spokesperson has confirmed the store is now open as normal and there was minimal damage. It’s not clear what caused the fire at this stage.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 07.40am, four fire engines from Lancaster, Garstang, Fulwood, and Preston, along with an aerial ladder platform from Preston, responded to a commercial building fire on Moss Lane in Garstang.
“Firefighters used a 13.5-metre ladder, a 10.5-metre ladder, and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”