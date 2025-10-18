Emergency services rush to Tesco Express in Preston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
Emergency services were called to a Tesco Express in Preston after a man suffered a cardiac arrest last night.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Longridge Road, Ribbleton after a man in his 50s collapsed outside the store at around 7pm.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Longridge Road, Ribbleton after a man in his 50s collapsed outside the store at around 7pm.placeholder image
Paramedics rushed to the scene in Longridge Road, Ribbleton after a man in his 50s collapsed outside the store at around 7pm. | Blog Preston

He was taken to hospital and his family said he is currently “stable, but still very poorly”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning his daughter Tamzin told the Post: “At the moment he is stable and things have improved ever so slightly, which is giving us hope.

“But he is still very poorly and not out of the woods. He’s fighting a nasty infection and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice