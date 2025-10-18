Emergency services were called to a Tesco Express in Preston after a man suffered a cardiac arrest last night.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Longridge Road, Ribbleton after a man in his 50s collapsed outside the store at around 7pm.

He was taken to hospital and his family said he is currently “stable, but still very poorly”.

This morning his daughter Tamzin told the Post: “At the moment he is stable and things have improved ever so slightly, which is giving us hope.

“But he is still very poorly and not out of the woods. He’s fighting a nasty infection and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”