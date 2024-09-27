Concern for welfare incident sees fire crews rescue person from Preston Docks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the scene in Mariner’s Way around 4.10pm, with fire crews using a boat to reach the pensioner and pull him out of the water.
He was handed into the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We attended as a concern for welfare following a call at 4.09pm.
“It was safely resolved. A man in his 70s was taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson for the fire service, who led the rescue, added: “At 4.11pm, four fire engines from Penwortham, Preston, Fulwood and Darwen attended a rescue of a person at Mariners Way, Preston.
“Firefighters used the boat and the sled to rescue the casualty who was transferred into the care of North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for forty five minutes.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
Need someone to talk to?
If you need someone to talk to, you can always reach out to Samaritans.
They won't judge you or tell you what to do, and you can call them for free any time, day or night - just call 116 123.
You can also send them an email [email protected]or use their online chat service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.