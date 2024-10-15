Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have praised a local barber and other members of the public who helped save a man’s life amid distressing scenes in Fleetwood yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Lord Street in the town centre in response to a ‘concern for welfare incident’ outside The Eating Plaice chippy around 2.45pm.

A vulnerable man in the throes of a mental health crisis reportedly tried to take his own life but was rescued by a local barber and shop worker, as officers and paramedics hurried to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were distressing scenes outside a Fleetwood chip shop when a vulnerable man reportedly tried to take his own life in Lord Street on Monday afternoon (October 14) | Google

The pair took swift action to prevent him from coming to harm and restrained him until police and ambulance crews arrived. He was taken to hospital and is now receiving “appropriate care and support”, say Lancashire Police.

“The Barber at Empire is a true hero,” said a woman who helped rescue the man. “He saved another man’s life today”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has since thanked those who came to the man’s aid and ensured he remained safe while they awaited the arrival of the emergency services.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “Following an incident on Lord Street, Fleetwood on Monday afternoon, we would like to thank the members of the local community who stepped in prior to police arrival.

“I appreciate this was an upsetting incident to witness and for those involved but due to the publics intervention, the male concerned is now receiving appropriate care and support.

“To those who assisted, thank you.”

A police spokesperson later confirmed: "It was a concern for welfare and a man has been taken to a place of safety."

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.