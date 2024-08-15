Drowning child rushed to hospital after falling into swimming pool at Fleetwood YMCA
Paramedics, including the air ambulance, were called to the YMCA Leisure Centre on Fleetwood Esplanade at around 1.30pm.
The youngster was rescued by a woman who spotted the child in the pool. The girl was taken to hospital but was later discharged ‘in good health’, said Dave Parker, senior manager for physical activity at YMCA Fylde Coast.
He told the Gazette: “I can confirm that an incident was reported at YMCA Fleetwood yesterday afternoon.
“An effective rescue was carried out and an ambulance was called. We understand the child was taken to hospital for checks and was later discharged in good health.”
The girl was reported to have entered the main 25m swimming pool during the ‘fun swim’ session, after wandering off from the shallow 15m kids pool.
Lifeguards were alerted and people were told to leave the pool after the child was rescued from the water by an adult swimmer.
The pool was temporarily closed before reopening around 3.20pm.
