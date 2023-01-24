News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emergency crews tackle shipping container fire for over an hour in Preston

Emergency services were called to extinguish a shipping container fire in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 6:53pm

Two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended the incident in Blanche Street at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning (January 24).

The fire involved a shipping container.

Hide Ad

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and bolt cutters to extinguish the flames.

Emergency services were called to extinguish a shipping container fire in Blanche Street, Preston (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Arrest made after man brandishing meat cleaver threatens customers and staff at ...

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

Hide Ad

No injuries were reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

PrestonPenwortham