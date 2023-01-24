Emergency crews tackle shipping container fire for over an hour in Preston
Emergency services were called to extinguish a shipping container fire in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 6:53pm
Two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended the incident in Blanche Street at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning (January 24).
The fire involved a shipping container.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and bolt cutters to extinguish the flames.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.