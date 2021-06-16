Emergency crews called to kitchen fire in Preston

Two fire crews from Preston rushed to the scene in St Gregory Road shortly before 11.50pm yesterday (June 15).

The fire - which involved the kitchen of the property - was well alight when crews arrived.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire crews from Preston rushed to the scene in St Gregory Road. (Credit: Google)

A fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.

No injuries were reported and fire crews were in attendance for around 45 minutes.