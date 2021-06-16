Emergency crews called to kitchen fire in Preston

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a domestic property in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 6:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 6:16 pm

Two fire crews from Preston rushed to the scene in St Gregory Road shortly before 11.50pm yesterday (June 15).

The fire - which involved the kitchen of the property - was well alight when crews arrived.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two fire crews from Preston rushed to the scene in St Gregory Road. (Credit: Google)

A fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.

No injuries were reported and fire crews were in attendance for around 45 minutes.

Read More

Read More
Preston man, 20, wanted in connection with Fishergate Hill stabbing

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Preston