Emergency crews called to kitchen fire in Preston
Firefighters tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a domestic property in Preston.
Two fire crews from Preston rushed to the scene in St Gregory Road shortly before 11.50pm yesterday (June 15).
The fire - which involved the kitchen of the property - was well alight when crews arrived.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
A fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.
No injuries were reported and fire crews were in attendance for around 45 minutes.
