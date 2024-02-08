Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A power cut has been scheduled this month in Pleasington, Blackburn after overgrown trees sparked safety concerns.

The electricity supply in the area is scheduled to be disconnected on Saturday, February 17.

Arborists from Electricity North West will carry out the essential works to reduce the risk of electrical hazards and fires as branches grow touching the power lines.

Eddie Maxwell, Assistant Manager in the Environmental and Operations Department at Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, said: “This is a planned power cut and hopefully it will not cause too much disruption. It is a priority to remove the overgrown trees so that the area is safe, and services will be able to continue within the area.”

A planned power cut happing in Pleasington Village.

In order to maintain a secure electricity supply to the Prayer Shelter and the Crematorium, workers will be removing trees in Pleasington Cemetery.

On February 17, the full power shutdown will be starting at 8am and will be active throughout the nature reserve and Pleasington Village.

A replacement tree will be provided by ENW for the mature Beech Tree that needs removing on the main Drive as part of the planned works.

Access to and from Pleasington Cemetery will be as normal, although traffic lights will be set up on the main drive on the bend to allow Electricity North West’s vehicles and equipment to park up next to the works on a temporary basis.