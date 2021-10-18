Electrical fire breaks out at home in Preston
A fire involving plug sockets broke out at domestic property in Preston.
Three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Ashbourne Crescent, Ingol shortly after 2.10pm on Monday, October 18.
The fire involved the "electrical plugs and sockets" of a ground floor domestic property.
Firefighters used one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Crews were at the scene for approximately 50 minutes.
