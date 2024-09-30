Elderly man hospitalised after being cut from car following crash on Fleetwood Road in Anchorsholme

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:53 BST
An elderly man was hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on Fleetwood Road in Anchorsholme.

A black van and orange car collided on Fleetwood Road at the junction with Russell Avenue and Warren Drive at around 2pm on Monday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one casualty was cut out of the car before being handed over to the care of paramedics.

An elderly man was hospitalised after being cut from a car on Fleetwood RoadAn elderly man was hospitalised after being cut from a car on Fleetwood Road
An elderly man was hospitalised after being cut from a car on Fleetwood Road | Google

The driver - an elderly man - was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said his “injuries are not suspected to be life threatening/changing”.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended as well as police and paramedics.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists were urged to “find an alternative route where possible”.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

