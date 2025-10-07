A crackdown on organised crime has seen eight people arrested and hundreds of pounds in cash and drugs seized in Lancashire.

Four people have been charged with drug supply offences following a series of dawn police raids in Nelson and Brierfield.

As part of Lancashire Police’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime - officers executed a number of warrants across the two towns, leading to multiple arrests.

Drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized during the searches. Police have now confirmed that four of those arrested have been charged and further enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Rick Ogdin, Local Policing Commander for Pendle, said: “We aim to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime and associated issues such as drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners and the local community through our Prosper Partnership to make Nelson and Brierfield a better place to live, work and visit.

“You can report to us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, said: “Our officers work day and night to remove drugs from our streets and safeguard vulnerable people.

“Through our ‘clear, hold, build’ strategy, we are tackling crime and protecting local areas, ultimately enabling partners to strengthen communities, not just in Brierfield, but across the county.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s dedicated initiative to combat serious and organised crime, targeting gangs involved in drug supply, violence, exploitation and fraud.

The force says the operation plays a crucial role in keeping local communities safe and disrupting criminal networks across the county.