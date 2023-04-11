Eight fire engines rush to incident near Preston Docks as residents urged to close windows and doors
Firefighters have rushed to tackle a blaze near Preston Docks.
Eight fire engines were called to an incident in Wallend Road at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 11).
Residents living in the surrounding area were urged to keep their windows and doors closed if they could see or smell smoke.
An aerial ladder platform was requested, as well as the LFRS Drone Team to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.
LFRS have confirmed the incident involves a storage facility that contains a large amount of cardboard.
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two jets and one hose reel to keep the fire under control.