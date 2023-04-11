News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
9 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
17 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
Live

Eight fire engines rush to incident near Preston Docks as residents urged to close windows and doors

Firefighters have rushed to tackle a blaze near Preston Docks.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:20 BST

Eight fire engines were called to an incident in Wallend Road at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 11).

Residents living in the surrounding area were urged to keep their windows and doors closed if they could see or smell smoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:

Firefighters have rushed to an incident in Wallend Road (Credit: Google)Firefighters have rushed to an incident in Wallend Road (Credit: Google)
Firefighters have rushed to an incident in Wallend Road (Credit: Google)

LIVE: Eight fire engines rush to incident near Preston Docks

Show new updates

Pictures from the scene

Aerial view of Waste Transfer Station

Extra resources called to the scene

An aerial ladder platform was requested, as well as the LFRS Drone Team to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.

Fire reportedly involves the Preston Waste Transfer Station

Fire involves “large amount of cardboard"

LFRS have confirmed the incident involves a storage facility that contains a large amount of cardboard.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using two jets and one hose reel to keep the fire under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue statement

Home
Page 1 of 1
Residents