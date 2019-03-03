Eight fire crews called out to rural barn fire

A total of eight fire engines are battling a fire in two barns just outside Lytham tonight.

Two adjacent barns, with a floor area of 165sqm have been ablaze on West Moss Lane, Westby with Plumptons, since 6.30pm this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said the large number of crews needed on the job was due to its remoteness.

A chain of engines have been set up to relay water from the nearest source to the barns.

The spokesman said: "Fire engines and crews from St Annes, South Shore, Lytham, Blackpool (2), Wesham and a Command Support Unit and fire engine and crews from Fulwood have been assigned to the incident.

"The number of fire engines is to facilitate a water relay from a remote water source – where an engine pumps water from the source to the next appliance, then to the next and so on until at the head of the chain firefighters have water to fight the fire, using two main jets in this case."

No casualties are reported and the cause of the fire is to be established.