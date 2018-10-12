Trista has Ironman test in her sights

Schoolgirl Trista McNaught is ready to really test herself .

The Penwortham Priory Academy pupil wants to complete a gruelling Ironman challenge while she is still a teenager.

Trista is the deputy head girl at the Crow Hills Road school and, at 15, she competes in triathlons and is already training for the big challenge.

She recently completed the Fairhaven Flyer 10K in Lytham in 51 minutes and 45 seconds.

Trista was the youngest person to finish and was the 20th female to cross the line.

Now she has set her sights on taking part in the Bolton Ironman event which includes a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon, 26.2 mile run, when she is 19.

She said: “I run every week with the Lions at Higher Wheelton as well as doing Parkruns and 5kms, I swim at Penwortham Leisure Centre and I cycle at UCLan.

“I can’t compete in some of the longer events because of my age but I have set my sights on an Ironman.

“My birthday is late, in August, and you have to be 18 to do an Ironman so I will be nearly 19 by the time I will do one and the aim is the Bolton Ironman.

“I just think it would be an amazing achievement, it’s the ultimate challenge.

“I am determined to get through it.”