Top awards landed by county’s schools

Lancashire schools put on a star performance in North West Educate Awards.

Leyland teacher Suzanne Gardner is the toast of her school.

The former head of English at the town’s Worden Academy has scooped the highly sought-after Teacher of the Year title at the Educate Awards at the weekend.

Having worked at the school for 35 years, Mrs Gardener officially retired in the summer, having left a legacy behind that was hard to replace, she loved work so much she is back in the classroom.

A packed audience at Liverpool Cathedral heard that from her enthusiasm of engaging youngsters to read, to her dedicated charity work, judges believed she was very worthy of this prestigious award.

The popular teacher, who was completely shocked by the accolade, said: “It was absolutely wonderful walking into the Cathedral, like a Russian fairytale, all lit up.

“Winning was just a moment in time, I’ve never been involved in anything like it.”

“I love this school. I have tried to leave a couple of times but couldn’t. It is an amazing place.”

Headteacher Chris Catheral said: “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award. She has given her life to Worden and it is a reflection of the person she is.”

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School received the Spirit of Enterprise Award as it works particularly hard to introduce its children to a wide variety of career choices and aspirations as staff are keen to ensure pupils become happy, successful learners, responsible citizens and confident individuals.

Each year it conducts an Enterprise Project which every class works on for a week, setting up mini businesses which is designed to equip them with useful skills that will help them in the future.