Students create a Bollywood theme

The air was filled with the aroma of spices as Penwortham Priory Academy students served up a taste of India.

The Year Nine youngsters researched food choices and different cultures as part of the new AQA exam in food preparation and nutrition.

Pupils fomo Priory Academy served up an Indian feast to invited guests as part of their wolrd food studies

They looked into the food of different countries before deciding to create an Indian meal to celebrate the end of the unit.

Learning support assistant at the Crow Hills Road school Zakirah Karodia said: “We knew it would be a test but the students were really enthusiastic.

“We drew up a guest list then planned a menu and entertainment.

“I gave the students some of my mother’s recipes, it was all traditional.

Entertaining.... food studies pupils at Priory Academy brought a tsate of Bollywood to Penwortham

“The students were so enthusiastic and even volunteered to provide entertainment, including Bollywood dancing.

“There was a lot of preparation involved but I enjoyed sharing my culture and making the celebration a success.”

One student Jaequarn Silcott said: “I enjoyed the cooking and the Bollywood dancing. We learnt about spices and herbs and I can now make a special Indian omelette!”

Robyn Wojnarowski added: “We have learnt different methods of cooking from all over the world and also learnt about healthy eating. It’s been beneficial.”

Dishing up the goods.... pupils at the Indian cuusine event at Penwortham Priory Academy

Head of food technology Shelley Lewis-Lavender said: “Zakirah has been very proud of the work the students have produced and delighted that the students could showcase their work to others involved with the school. Everyone was impressed.”