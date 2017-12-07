Students can try rugby league

The course leader of Myerscough College’s rugby league study programme is hoping England’s success in reaching the World Cup final will encourage more young people to get involved in the game.

After England were narrowly beaten by Australia at the weekend, and with Myerscough one of just a handful of providers offering a specific course in rugby league studies, Andy Grundy is calling for more young people to consider such a programme when they leave school.

Andy (right) is a retired professional rugby league player and oversees the management and academic delivery of the rugby league programme at Myerscough.

He said: “Rugby league has a genuine opportunity to become a popular national sport. It’s a highly disciplined sport, it’s physical and it’s easy to play.

“England’s success in pushing Australia all the way in the final shows not only how popular rugby league already is, but how much potential it has.

“We’re only one of a handful of providers to offer a specific course in rugby league and since our launch the programme has been a tremendous success.”