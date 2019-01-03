A Preston college is riding high after a bevy of associates were given the royal seal of approval.

Four people with strong Myerscough College and University Centre connections were recognised in The Queen’s New Years Honours list.

Among them was recently retired college principal and chief executive Ann Turner who was awarded an MBE for services to land-based education and training.

She held the top job for more than 12 years but had a 20 year association with Myerscough College and University Centre.

Ann made history when she became the first woman to take the college’s top job. Before Ann became the college’s first female irincipal in its 110 year history, she was a long term member of the senior management team, having previously held the position of Director of Finance for seven years, from 1998, playing a key role in ensuring the college achieved significant growth and enhanced its position regionally, nationally and internationally.

College estate supervisor of 47 years Bernard Rimmer was made an MBE,governor and former chaorman Ian Higginbotham recvieed a Briotish Empire Medal and a CBE went to Edwin Booth Myerscough’s Patron and Honorary Fellow.

Ann’s successor Alison Robinson said: “I am absolutely delighted that a number of our Myerscough team have received new year’s honours”,

adding: “ As everyone knows, Ann was principal for 12 years and served on a number of local, regional and national bodies. For example, Ann acted as the Rural Advisor on the Lancashire Local Economic Partnership, was chairman of The Lancashire Principals Group, chairman of Landex (Land Based College’s Aspiring to Excellence) and Chairman of Cultiva.”