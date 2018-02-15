Sarah’s support

Qualified nurse Sarah Knowles is now training to be a doctor after the 27-yearold became one of first two accepted on to UCLan’s the Bachelor Medicine Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) scholarship programme.

She is on a scholarship programme created in partnership with East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust

This is part of a wider, long-term UCLan strategy to attract and retain local doctors to the NHS in the region.

Having previously worked alongside doctors in the intensive care unit at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Sarah felt inspired to pursue her ambition of becoming one herself.

She says: “When I saw the scholarship opportunity at UCLan it was perfect – ordinarily to do a graduate entry programme it would mean moving away from my family and friends.

There was also the financial aspect to consider.”

The scholarship covers all tuition fees for the five-year programme and clinical placement costs in the trusts; plus, a bursary for subsistence.