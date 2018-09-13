Pupils stand tall after project

Students from Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley took part in activities from rock climbing to supporting primary children with additional needs as part of the TALL Project.

The project, in conjunction with Chorley School Sport Partnership, is designed to encourage team building and leadership activities in various primary schools in the Chorley area.

TALL stands for Targeted Active Lifestyle Learning and is aimed at a small number of Year Nines, who are given opportunities to take part in activities such as rock climbing, swimming, trampolining and more as well as helping at local primary schools.

Adam Unsworth, Tyler Mcpartlin, Alfie Goodwin, Harrison Grime, Dylan Derbyshire, Charlotte Amriding and Teagan Blake took part from Holy Cross and were rewarded at a special ceremony at Chorley Town Hall.

Teaching assistant Joanne King said the project was a resounding success.