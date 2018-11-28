Professor is world first to get honour

A Preston-based academic has been honoured with a world-first by a top Swedish University at a ceremony attended by more than 1,000 people.

Professor Ian Sherrington, director of the University of Central Lancashire’s Jost Institute, is now the first Professor of Tribotronics on the planet.

He received the accolade in Stockholm Concert Hall, which is the same location where Nobel prizes are handed out.

Born and raised in Preston, he was invested as an Affiliate Professor in Tribotronics at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH, Stockholm) one of the top universities in Scandinavia.

The appointment acknowledges his leadership in the ground-breaking research in the field of Tribotronics.

Tribotronics involves the development of ‘intelligent’ machine components, which are able to adapt their operation in response to their operating conditions.

Along with the team fop researchers, he is currently working on developing a new class of machine parts that can automatically change their operating state under digital control, so called ‘intelligent’ machine components.

Besides guiding research at UCLan, Prof Sherrington will be working with staff and students in KTH’s Department of Machine Design on a range of projects