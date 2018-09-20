Primary has ‘good’ start to the new year

Staff and pupils at Garstang St Thomas’s CE Primary started the new year on a high note...after being declared top class by government watchdogs.

Awardingt he school a Good grade, inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education were impressed with the continued high standards at the school stating: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection” which was four years ago.

Headteacher Jim Blakely was applauded for wasting “no time in getting to know your new school by engaging with pupils, parents and staff” since taking over the reins in January.

Expectations and aspirations were described as high and the inspectors’ report said: “ You have embedded systems and procedures for checking the quality of teaching and learning.

“You hold staff to account, using precise targets linked to accelerating pupils’ progress, especially

for the most able pupils. You hold regular meetings to focus on pupils’ progress. This gives teachers and other staff a greater awareness of any gaps in pupils’ learning.”

They added that children are well looked after and felt safe and cared for at school and the provision for pupils who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities is also strong.

The atmosphere at the school was described by inspectors as “welcoming” and pupils were praised for their good behaviour.