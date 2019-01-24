Preston secondary schools' league table revealed - how did your school score?

The government has published its annual school league tables for secondary schools today.

Here are the results for schools in Preston, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A-C. The Department of Education is grading schools by 'Progress 8' - which measures the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores

34-36 Garstang Road, Preston, PR1 1NA, Number of pupils: 108, Progress 8 measure: NP, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 73%

1. Abrar Academy

Crabtree Avenue, Preston, PR1 0LN, Number of pupils: 893, Progress 8 measure: 0.65, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 85%

2. All Hallows Catholic High School

A Church of England Specialist College, St Vincents Road, Preston, Number of pupils: 766, Progress 8 measure: 0.74, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 87%

3. Archbishop Temple School

Aldwych Drive, Preston, PR2 1SL, Number of pupils: 675, Progress 8 measure: -0.39, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 58%

4. Ashton Community Science College

