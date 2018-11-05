Photoshoot’s a right fright

Lessons don’t get much scarier than this. Media make-up students at Runshaw College have been ‘spooktacular’ in their innovative and creative designs for the annual All Hallows Eve shoot.

The level two and three students were given a brief to create a character fit for Halloween.

Runshaw Halloween shoot..... Lady in Black

Not only do the students have to produce realistic spooky look, but they have to develop their entire design from research to mood boards as well as creating customised latex body parts.

Course leader Louise Bramwell said this year’s students went the extra mile creating some of the most horrifying and realistic characters to date.

They designed everything from skeletons to mermaids and even a horror character based on the American Horror Story where the student made a face cast from her model and produced a skin mask to replicate the killer within the series.

Louise said: “We are in a lucky position that the course is going from strength to strength.

Runshaw Halloween photo shoot... The Soothsayer

“We have had a massive surge of students and they are all really working to high levels.

“The creativity shown is unbelievable – and that has been highlighted by this photoshoot.”

The horror work doesn’t end there for these creative students either, as over the next few weeks, they will be working closely with catering and performing arts scholars to create a Fright Night Extravaganza for diners at public the college’s Foxholes Restaurant

Louise added: “We work in collaboration with other departments, so the performing arts students will be performing the thriller dance,while the media students film the event and the catering students will be dressed up as zombies to serve and entertain guests.”

Runshaw Halloween shoot.....Death

Runshaw Halloween shoot.... Skeleton man

Runshaw Halloween shoot... scary harlequin

Runshaw Halloween shoot.... mermaid

Runshaw Halloween - bloody ending

Runshaw Halloween photo shoot.... spider girl

Runshaw Halloween photo shoot....clowning around