Mental health work gets seal of approval

Student mental health services at a Lancaster university have been praised by The Government.

A briefing paper for MP’s highlighting student mental health services has highlighted work at the University of Cumbria as a good example of how widespread training for staff working with students can be provided.

The paper, Mental Health Services for post-16 Students in England by the House of Commons library, says young adults aged from 16-24 are more likely than previous generations to experience mental health issues.

Last year the Lancaster-based UoC appointed two mental health case workers to work with students on its three main sites.

As part of the ‘compassionate campus’ campaign, training has also been offered to all staff on suicide prevention and awareness.

David Wilson, the institution’s mental health and wellbeing manager said UoC works closely with Student Union staff and has a number of student quality ambassadors.

These are students with a particular interest or who are studying mental health nursing, working across the university to increase awareness of mental health and encourage discussion with support.

David said: “The impact of mental health issues can be serious and according to the Higher Education Statistics Authority there has been a 210 per cent increase in the number of students leaving university due to mental health problems over the last five years.”

“This is important work which we’re taking a lead on so it’s great to see our innovative suicide prevention and intervention training mentioned in this briefing paper.”

The recent Research Excellence Framework saw the university ’s position increased by 17 places with research recognised as ‘world-leading’ and ‘internationally excellent’. Final research is currently validated by Lancaster University.