Lancashire league tables 2016-2017: how did your school or college perform?

As secondary and college performance tables are published today, parents are being urged not to put too much store by them.

School leaders warn that changes to the curriculum and the way schools are judged have changed so much it is no longer possible to make like for like comparisons.

This year the key performance measures is Progress 8, and Attainment 8 which means schools will not be judged on five A*-Cs, but the progress of students.

As a result , even though GCSE and A Level results put it in the top third of education authorities nationally. Lancashire is now ranked as “below average” for Performance 8.

A spokesman for the National Association of Headteachers warned: “Unfortunately, every year, schools’ achievements can be overshadowed by comparisons between one year’s results and the next. In a year of such unprecedented changes to GCSEs, these kinds of comparisons are particularly unjust and unreliable.

“There has been so much change that the school performance tables generated by the government are increasingly dubious. It really is like comparing apples with pears, trying to draw any meaningful conclusions from the performance tables.

“Comparing one year with another, or one group of schools with another, is precarious at best when the very basis of measurement is different each time. While data such as school league tables can be useful, there are no ‘health warnings’ given about the numbers published and there should be.

“There are further years of uncertainty to come as the rest of the reformed subjects are implemented and we then need a significant period of stability in the system.

“Until we’ve seen all of the reforms implemented, those who seek to hold schools to account should refrain from cracking the whip. Support rather than sanction is the appropriate path to take.”

Lancashire’s cabinet member for children, young people and schools has applauded the results adding: “I’m delighted that some are right at the top of the performance table.

A-Levels Key

School types

AC - Sponsored academy

ACC - Academy converter - mainstream

AC1619 - Academy 16-19 sponsor led

ACC1619 - Academy 16-19 converter

ACCS - Academy converter - special school

ACS - Sponsored special academy

CTC - City technology college

CY - Community school

CYS - Community special school

F - Free school - mainstream

FESI - Further Education Sector Institution

FD - Foundation school

FDS - Foundation special school

FS - Free school - special

UTC - University Technical College

F1619 - Free school - 16-19

IND - Independent school

INDSPEC - Independent special school

MODFC - College funded by Ministry of Defence

NMSS - Non-maintained special school

SS - Studio school

VA - Voluntary aided school

VC - Voluntary controlled school

Explaining the data

NEW - New institution (school or college which opened on or after 12 September 2016)

NE - No entries

NA - Not applicable: figures are either not available for the year in question, or the data field is not applicable to this school or college

SUPP - Indicates that a school or college’s figures have been suppressed because there are 5 or fewer pupils in the cohort

NP - Not published - for example we do not publish Progress 8 data for independent schools and independent special schools, or breakdowns by disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils for independent schools, independent special schools and non-maintained special schools.

LOWCOV - Low coverage: indicates that a school’s Progress 8 or value added measures have been suppressed because coverage is less than 50% of the cohort

Different standards

The Progress 8 score shows how much progress students make at intervals throughout their education.

For example at secondary school, it looks at attainment in eight GCSE subjects (or equivalent) for each pupil.

These results are then compared with those of other pupils who came into secondary schools nationally with the same attainment levels.

Attainment 8 is about the raw results across individual pupils’ best eight subjects. The results are recorded at school and an average score per pupil is calculated and published. The maximum number of points per school is 87 points per pupil. The national average is 44.2.

Pupils sat new, tougher GCSEs in English and maths last year. They were graded 9 to 1 (9 being the top grade). Pupils are considered to have passed if they achieve a grade 4 or above - equivalent to the old C.

A-Levels and equivalent 2016-2017

Results order: School type / Age range / Number of 16-18 year old students in sixth form / Average point score per academic entry / Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade / Average point score per applied general entry / Average point score per applied general entry expressed as a grade / Average point score per tech level entry / Average point score per tech level entry expressed as a grade / A level value added score / Academic value added score / Applied general value added score

Sefton Results / 27.92 / C- / 37.84 / Dist+ / 32.18 / Dist- / NA / NA / NA

Lancashire results / 33.76 / C+ / 38.1 / Dist+ / 35.7 / Dist / NA / NA / NA

Cumbria results / 30.5 / C / 37.46 / Dist+ / 34.74 / Dist / NA / NA / NA

National results / 32.72 / C+ / 35.72 / Dist / 32.26 / Dist- / NA / NA / NA

Carnforth

Carnforth High School / CY / 11-18 / 67 / 23.72 / D+ / 39.04 / Dist+ / 35 / Dist / -0.29 / -0.29 / 0.22

Clitheroe

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School / ACC / 11-18 / 597 / 36.1 / B- / NE / NE / NE / NE / 0.00 / 0.00 / NE

Moorland School Limited / IND / 0-18 / 33 / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / NE / NE / 0.21 / 0.21 / NE

Stonyhurst College / IND / 3-18 / 237 / 38.69 / B / NE / NE / NE / NE / 0.25 / 0.18 / NE

Fleetwood

Fleetwood High School / FD / 11-18 / NA / NA / NA

Rossall School / IND / 3-18 / 171 / 28.97 / C / NE / NE / NE / NE / -0.38 / -0.37 / NE

Lancaster

Central Lancaster High School / CY / 11-18 / 62 / 22.51 / D+ / 44.79 / Dist*- / SUPP / SUPP / -0.31 / -0.31 / 0.60

Focus School - Hornby Campus / IND / 7-18 / 12 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / -0.68 / -0.79 / SUPP

Jamea Al Kauthar / IND / 11-20 / 119 / 21.96 / D+ / 39.46 / Dist+ / 46.25 / Dist*- / -0.45 / -0.45 / 0.60

Lancaster and Morecambe College / Gen / 16+ / 1089 / SUPP / SUPP / 28.93 / Merit+ / 28.52 / Merit+ / SUPP / SUPP / -0.48

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School / ACC / 11-18 / 304 / 41.04 / B / NE / NE / NE / NE / -0.14 / -0.13 / NE

Lancaster Royal Grammar School / ACC / 11-18 / 293 / 40.06 / B / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / -0.02 / -0.03 / SUPP

Our Lady’s Catholic College / VA / 11-18 / 133 / 30.55 / C / 43.8 / Dist*- / 47.2 / Dist* / 0.01 / 0.01 / 0.55

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy / ACC / 11-18 / 376 / 31.03 / C / NE / NE / NE / NE / 0.05 / 0.05 / NE

Leyland

Runshaw College / Gen / 16+ / 4829 / 35.67 / B- / 43.6 / Dist*- / 41.16 / Dist+ / 0.14 / 0.14 / 0.48

Lytham St Annes

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / IND / 2-19 / 127 / 35 / B- / NE / NE / NE / NE / -0.04 / -0.06 / NE

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College / FD / 11-18 / 93 / 31.08 / C / 44.32 / Dist*- / NE / NE / 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.06

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / IND / 2-19 / 6 / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / NE / NE / 0.73 / 0.73 / NE

Morecambe

Heysham High School Sports College / AC / 11-18 / NA / NA / NA

Heysham High School Sports College / CY / 11-18 / 155 / 17.45 / D- / 36.36 / Dist / 31.12 / Dist- / -0.53 / -0.51 / 0.18

Morecambe Community High School / CY / 11-18 / 199 / 26.82 / C- / 36.15 / Dist / SUPP / SUPP / -0.24 / -0.25 / -0.03

Ormskirk

Ormskirk School / VC / 11-18 / 184 / 30.84 / C / 43.06 / Dist*- / SUPP / SUPP / 0.08 / 0.08 / 0.23

Scarisbrick Hall School / IND / 0-18 / 29 / 31.3 / C / NE / NE / NE / NE / -0.15 / -0.15 / NE

Poulton-le-Fylde / /

Baines School / VA / 11-18 / 86 / 24.99 / D+ / NE / NE / SUPP / SUPP / -0.39 / -0.39 / NE

Preston

Abrar Academy / IND / 11-21 / 21 / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / NE / NE / -1.12 / -1.12 / NE

Cardinal Newman College / Sixth Form College / 16+ / 3361 / 36.04 / B- / 46.82 / Dist* / 44.75 / Dist*- / 0.26 / 0.26 / 0.79

Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre / CY / 11-18 / 142 / 24.34 / D+ / 41.52 / Dist+ / NE / NE / 0.01 / 0.05 / 0.34

Eden Boys’ School, Preston / F / 11-18 / NA / NA / NA

Fulwood Academy / AC / 11-18 / 20 / 19.93 / D / 42.66 / Dist*- / 46.43 / Dist*- / -0.42 / -0.45 / 0.85

Hutton Church of England Grammar School / VA / 11-18 / 188 / 29.61 / C / SUPP / SUPP / NE / NE / -0.15 / -0.15 / SUPP

Kirkham Grammar School / IND / 3-19 / 180 / 29.87 / C / NE / NE / NE / NE / -0.40 / -0.40 / NE

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form / FD / 11-18 / 54 / 26.96 / C- / 47 / Dist* / NE / NE / 0.52 / 0.47 / 1.07

Myerscough College / Agriculture / 16+ / 1466 / SUPP / SUPP / 28.38 / Merit+ / 28.97 / Merit+ / NE / NE / -0.65

Preston College / General / 16+ / 1654 / 23.52 / D+ / 32.17 / Dist- / 32.78 / Dist- / -0.34 / -0.34 / -0.11

Preston Muslim Girls High School / VA / 11-19 / NA / NA / NA

GCSEs and equivalent 2016-2017

Results order: School type / Religious denomination / Total Pupils / Number of pupils at the end of key stage 4 / Number of disadvantaged pupils at the end of key stage 4 / Number of pupils with English as additional language (EAL) / Number of pupils with special educational needs / Average Attainment 8 score per pupil / Progress 8 measure / Average Attainment 8 score per pupil in 2016 / Progress 8 measure in 2016 / Percentage of pupils achieving strong passes (grades 9-5) in both English and mathematics GCSEs / 2014 - Percentage of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C/9-4 or equivalents including 9-4 in both English and mathematics GCSEs | 2015 - Percentage of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C/9-4 or equivalents including 9-4 in both English and mathematics GCSEs / 2016 Percentage of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C/9-4 or equivalents including 9-4 in both English and mathematics GCSEs / 2017 Percentage of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C/9-4 or equivalents including 9-4 in both English and mathematics GCSEs / Percentage of pupils achieving any qualifications

Lancashire results / 68269 / 12078 / 2939 / 963 / 428 / 45.7 / -0.14 / 49.7 / -0.11 / 42.80% / 56.80% / 58.80% / 63.6 / 61.70% / 97.70%

Cumbria Results / 29836 / 4915 / 928 / 110 / 187 / 46.3 / -0.13 / 49 / -0.23 / 42.20% / 57.00% / 56.80% / 63.3 / 62.80% / 98.60%

National Results / 3654894 / 587640 / / 44.6 / / 48.5 / / 39.60% / 53.40% / 53.80% / N/A / 56.60% / 97.00%

Carnforth

Carnforth High School / CY / N/A / 642 / 108 / 25 / 1 / 5 / 44.6 / 0.14 / 48 / 0.07 / 27% / 54% / 55% / 58% / 59% / 100%

Chorley

Albany Academy / ACC / N/A / 636 / 120 / 40 / 4 / 3 / 42.8 / -0.01 / 51.2 / 0.28 / 35% / 50% / 58% / 66% / 55% / 99%

Holy Cross Catholic High School, A Sports and Science College / VA / RC / 788 / 162 / 25 / 4 / 0 / 47.9 / -0.05 / 55.1 / 0.18 / 49% / 57% / 65% / 80% / 66% / 100%

Parklands High School / ACC / N/A / 1062 / 214 / 63 / 9 / 0 / 47.1 / 0.04 / 52.7 / -0.13 / 47% / 54% / 64% / 66% / 63% / 98%

Southlands High School / CY / N/A / 779 / 136 / 45 / 4 / 1 / 42.2 / -0.4 / 41.8 / -0.73 / 32% / 48% / 48% / 39% / 46% / 100%

St Michael’s CofE High School / ACC / CofE / 1126 / 215 / 14 / 1 / 2 / 55.6 / 0.33 / 58.4 / 0.19 / 69% / 80% / 85% / 89% / 90% / 100%

Clitheroe

Bowland High / ACC / N/A / 560 / 106 / 6 / 1 / 1 / 52.8 / 0.35 / 56.8 / 0.59 / 62% / 78% / 73% / 79% / 84% / 99%

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School / ACC / None / 1222 / 117 / 5 / 6 / 1 / 73.2 / 0.4 / 68.9 / 0.12 / 99% / 99% / 100% / 100% / 100% / 100%

Moorland School Limited / IND / None / 207 / 27 / NP / NP / NA / 25.7 / NP / 32.7 / NA / 0% / 60% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 96%

Oakhill College / IND / RC / 310 / 17 / NP / NP / NA / 49.1 / NP / 60.7 / NA / 41% / 72% / 57% / 100% / 82% / 100%

Ribblesdale High School / CY / N/A / 1197 / 238 / 29 / 8 / 1 / 45.9 / -0.14 / 50.4 / -0.05 / 40% / 68% / 66% / 63% / 62% / 100%

St Augustine’s RC High School, Billington / VA / RC / 1022 / 194 / 20 / 1 / 0 / 51.1 / 0.34 / 54 / 0.07 / 52% / 67% / 71% / 71% / 71% / 100%

Stonyhurst College / IND / RC / 710 / 83 / NP / NP / NA / 40 / NP / 43.5 / NA / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 96%

Fleetwood

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood / VA / RC / 806 / 154 / 57 / 1 / 3 / 43 / -0.3 / 47.8 / -0.41 / 32% / 61% / 64% / 57% / 58% / 100%

Fleetwood High School / FD / None / 716 / 100 / 55 / 2 / 1 / 37.8 / -0.67 / 42.7 / -0.52 / 18% / 42% / 37% / 40% / 44% / 100%

Rossall School / IND / Anglican / 545 / 67 / NP / NP / NA / 17.3 / NP / 21.8 / NA / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 78%

Leyland

Academy@Worden / ACC / N/A / 440 / 48 / 19 / 0 / 1 / 37.3 / -0.35 / 44.8 / -0.06 / 33% / 28% / 38% / 60% / 58% / 100%

Balshaw’s CofE High School / VC / CofE / 926 / 185 / 32 / 2 / 0 / 46.7 / -0.12 / 51.6 / 0.06 / 48% / 67% / 67% / 76% / 63% / 100%

Bishop Rawstorne CofE Academy / ACC / CofE / 912 / 180 / 11 / 1 / 4 / 56.4 / 0.34 / 58.8 / 0.36 / 65% / 83% / 87% / 87% / 85% / 100%

St Mary’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / 553 / 120 / 22 / 6 / 2 / 46.9 / -0.15 / 51.3 / -0.28 / 54% / 53% / 46% / 68% / 66% / 98%

Wellfield High School / CY / N/A / 370 / 79 / 28 / 3 / 3 / 37 / -0.4 / 43.5 / -0.35 / 30% / 47% / 48% / 47% / 44% / 100%

Lytham St Annes

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / IND / None / 691 / 75 / NP / NP / NA / 32.3 / NP / 37.1 / NA / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 95%

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College / FD / N/A / 1424 / 275 / 60 / 8 / 3 / 49.2 / 0.11 / 50.5 / -0.14 / 55% / 64% / 60% / 65% / 71% / 100%

St Bede’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / 803 / 146 / 27 / 2 / 5 / 46.9 / -0.33 / 53.3 / -0.03 / 45% / 57% / 67% / 71% / 62% / 100%

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / IND / None / 96 / 12 / NP / NP / NA / 36.1 / NP / 30.8 / NA / 17% / 50% / 29% / 25% / 42% / 100%

Lancaster

Central Lancaster High School / CY / N/A / 675 / 133 / 51 / 9 / 3 / 36.1 / -0.71 / 42.8 / -0.49 / 23% / 47% / 50% / 50% / 42% / 100%

Focus School - Hornby Campus / IND / PBCC / 87 / 6 / NP / NP / NA / 61 / NP / 65.8 / NA / 83% / SUPP / SUPP / 75% / 100% / 100%

Jamea Al Kauthar / IND / None / 381 / 49 / NP / NP / NA / 45.3 / NP / 52.8 / NA / 20% / 75% / 69% / 76% / 57% / 90%

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School / ACC / None / 906 / 112 / 3 / 6 / 1 / 76.4 / 0.74 / 70.4 / 0.29 / 100% / 99% / 100% / 99% / 100% / 100%

Lancaster Royal Grammar School / ACC / Christian / 1019 / 154 / 6 / 11 / 3 / 69.1 / 0.14 / 70.1 / 0.34 / 92% / 96% / 98% / 100% / 96% / 99%

Our Lady’s Catholic College / VA / RC / 689 / 107 / 40 / 10 / 3 / 44.7 / -0.02 / 46.8 / 0.07 / 26% / 62% / 56% / 58% / 50% / 100%

Ripley St Thomas CofE Academy / ACC / CofE / 1715 / 259 / 22 / 14 / 4 / 51.9 / 0.09 / 56.2 / 0.24 / 61% / 78% / 84% / 80% / 81% / 100%

Morecambe

Heysham High School Sports College / CY / N/A / 882 / 138 / 54 / 3 / 2 / 38.2 / -0.52 / 40.2 / -0.42 / 25% / 38% / 39% / 37% / 38% / 100%

Morecambe Community High School / CY / N/A / 1418 / 231 / 88 / 3 / 3 / 41.7 / -0.28 / 48.2 / 0 / 28% / 51% / 53% / 55% / 50% / 97%

Ormskirk

Burscough Priory Science College / CY / N/A / 692 / 139 / 23 / 1 / 2 / 48 / -0.24 / 51.6 / -0.22 / 47% / 73% / 70% / 67% / 65% / 100%

Maharishi Free School / F / None / 194 / 14 / 3 / 0 / 2 / 40.9 / 0.19 / 50.9 / SUPP / 29% / 53% / 40% / 67% / 50% / 100%

Ormskirk School / VC / None / 1412 / 241 / 56 / 2 / 3 / 44.9 / -0.35 / 53 / -0.19 / 41% / 60% / 54% / 72% / 64% / 100%

Scarisbrick Hall School / IND / None / 610 / 38 / NP / NP / NA / 34.5 / NP / 57.3 / NA / 0% / 92% / 85% / 77% / 0% / 100%

St Bede’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / 687 / 129 / 21 / 3 / 5 / 51.5 / 0.23 / 57.6 / 0.28 / 63% / 62% / 80% / 79% / 77% / 100%

Poulton-le-Fylde

Baines School / VA / None / 914 / 161 / 15 / 3 / 5 / 43.3 / -0.63 / 51.6 / -0.23 / 40% / 64% / 60% / 73% / 60% / 98%

Hodgson Academy / ACC / N/A / 1092 / 192 / 34 / 5 / 3 / 51.8 / 0.09 / 54.7 / 0.24 / 55% / 76% / 70% / 80% / 79% / 100%

Saint Aidan’s CofE High School / VA / CofE / 786 / 150 / 20 / 1 / 2 / 49 / -0.08 / 50.6 / -0.17 / 55% / 71% / 67% / 62% / 75% / 100%

Preston

Abrar Academy / IND / None / 104 / 13 / NP / NP / NA / 32.9 / NP / 38.6 / NA / 31% / 100% / 83% / 31% / 62% / 100%

All Hallows Catholic High School / VA / RC / 892 / 175 / 17 / 3 / 4 / 55.8 / 0.27 / 59.7 / 0.3 / 58% / 68% / 74% / 89% / 78% / 100%

Archbishop Temple School, A CofE Specialist College / VA / CofE / 762 / 152 / 9 / 29 / 0 / 60.5 / 0.45 / 59.6 / 0.26 / 78% / 78% / 87% / 86% / 91% / 100%

Ashton Community Science College / CY / N/A / 698 / 151 / 43 / 8 / 3 / 44.1 / -0.18 / 44.8 / -0.34 / 27% / 51% / 49% / 60% / 52% / 100%

Broughton High School / CY / N/A / 901 / 179 / 15 / 14 / 1 / 55.3 / 0.35 / 59.4 / 0.43 / 68% / 79% / 74% / 84% / 82% / 99%

Brownedge St Mary’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / 695 / 155 / 41 / 13 / 2 / 43.7 / -0.09 / 53.3 / 0.23 / 37% / 55% / 52% / 76% / 61% / 99%

Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre / CY / N/A / 1197 / 197 / 38 / 11 / 1 / 40 / -0.61 / 47.4 / -0.56 / 31% / 59% / 56% / 62% / 49% / 99%

Christ The King Catholic High School / VA / RC / 272 / 52 / 21 / 27 / 2 / 38.1 / 0.02 / 45.7 / 0.12 / 29% / 42% / 41% / 60% / 42% / 100%

Corpus Christi Catholic High School / VA / RC / 641 / 147 / 59 / 11 / 0 / 37.9 / -0.6 / 38.3 / -1.04 / 23% / 47% / 32% / 43% / 45% / 97%

Eden Boys’ School, Preston / F / Muslim / 267 / / / / / /

Fulwood Academy / AC / N/A / 735 / 125 / 65 / 21 / 0 / 40 / -0.34 / 41.1 / -0.51 / 21% / 37% / 45% / 35% / 44% / 98%

Garstang Community Academy / ACC / N/A / 728 / 154 / 15 / 2 / 1 / 49.1 / 0 / 51.9 / 0.11 / 44% / 63% / 66% / 73% / 71% / 100%

Hutton CofE Grammar School / VA / CofE / 915 / 147 / 11 / 12 / 1 / 52.8 / -0.04 / 55 / 0 / 69% / 72% / 85% / 80% / 82% / 100%

Kirkham Grammar School / IND / None / 839 / 93 / NP / NP / NA / 45.7 / NP / 62.2 / NA / 0% / 87% / 80% / 90% / 0% / 100%

Longridge High School A Maths and Computing College / CY / N/A / 759 / 144 / 29 / 0 / 1 / 40.7 / -0.69 / 49.5 / -0.37 / 29% / 61% / 59% / 59% / 46% / 100%

Lostock Hall Academy Trust / ACC / N/A / 544 / 113 / 17 / 1 / 3 / 49.7 / 0.05 / 52 / -0.11 / 58% / 60% / 65% / 58% / 75% / 99%

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form / FD / None / 569 / 94 / 39 / 46 / 0 / 35.9 / -0.55 / 44.9 / 0 / 28% / 51% / 44% / 48% / 44% / 99%

Our Lady’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / 884 / 171 / 35 / 20 / 4 / 49.1 / 0.05 / 56 / 0.21 / 48% / 63% / 73% / 77% / 72% / 99%

Penwortham Girls’ High School / CY / N/A / 716 / 118 / 13 / 11 / 1 / 55.7 / 0.64 / 56.6 / 0.4 / 67% / 74% / 74% / 76% / 87% / 100%

Penwortham Priory Academy / ACC / N/A / 655 / 122 / 25 / 12 / 3 / 45.9 / -0.02 / 48.5 / -0.08 / 35% / 60% / 49% / 64% / 58% / 99%

Preston Muslim Girls High School / VA / Muslim / 442 / 75 / 13 / 71 / 0 / 59.4 / 1.11 / 61.3 / 0.92 / 72% / 63% / 85% / 76% / 87% / 100%

St Cecilia’s RC High School / VA / RC / 312 / 67 / 13 / 6 / 2 / 45.5 / -0.03 / 49.5 / 0.12 / 36% / 61% / 56% / 62% / 58% / 100%

Tarleton Academy / ACC / None / 547 / 110 / 19 / 4 / 3 / 50.4 / 0.26 / 52.1 / 0.34 / 48% / 64% / 72% / 65% / 71% / 98%

Walton Le Dale High School / CY / N/A / 698 / 129 / 43 / 0 / 3 / 39.8 / -0.32 / 45.7 / -0.13 / 28% / 33% / 32% / 52% / 50% / 98%

Southport

Birkdale High School / ACC / N/A / 658 / 133 / 27 / 5 / 2 / 52 / 0.29 / 53.2 / 0.11 / 53% / 63% / 54% / 61% / 73% / 99%

Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre / VA / RC / 1178 / 172 / 44 / 14 / 1 / 50.1 / 0.15 / 49.8 / -0.35 / 41% / 60% / 58% / 60% / 64% / 99%

Greenbank High School / ACC / N/A / 939 / 164 / 36 / 6 / 1 / 50.8 / 0.18 / 57.5 / 0.39 / 54% / 66% / 75% / 77% / 74% / 100%

Meols Cop High School / CY / N/A / 788 / 153 / 51 / 6 / 13 / 44 / 0.05 / 52 / 0.41 / 35% / 54% / 59% / 66% / 52% / 99%

Stanley High School / AC / N/A / NEW / / / / / /

Stanley High School / CY / N/A / 669 / 141 / 29 / 7 / 1 / 48.1 / 0.29 / 46.8 / -0.12 / 48% / 42% / 56% / 54% / 67% / 100%

Windermere

The Lakes School / CY / N/A / 501 / 71 / 7 / 3 / 2 / 44.1 / -0.19 / 48.7 / -0.22 / 37% / 45% / 48% / 54% / 58% / 100%

Windermere School / IND / None / 356 / 49 / NP / NP / NA / 14.1 / NP / 19 / NA / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0% / 94%

