Final beam in place on iconic building

The construction of the University of Central Lancashire’s flagship engineering innovation centre has reached another milestone.

The last beam in 630 tonnes of steel is now in place at the site of the £30 million-plus state-of-the art facility, part of the university’s £200 million masterplan.

Main contractor BAM Construction is now installing 150 lorry loads of pre-cast floor planks, the largest of which weigh 11 tonnes and are 450mm thick.

The company has diverted 200 wagon loads of excavated material by stockpiling it offsite and returning it for use when required, as well as recycling 90 per cent of the waste produced via Preston-based charity, Recycling Lives.

Michael Ahern, chief operating officer at UCLan, said: “It’s exciting to see the building taking shape before our very eyes. The EIC will be a real asset to the university and the region.”

