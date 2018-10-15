Extra spaces at crowded school

A village school criticised for having too many pupils in a class is toasting a new multi-million pound extension.

Balshaw Lane CE Primary in Euxton, near Chorley, was one of a handful of schools highlighted for having more than 30 pupils in its classes.

The school has been bursting at the seams for some time, mainly due to massive house building in the area, but has just seen the completion of a £3.5m investment.

The includes classrooms, a resource room, intervention rooms, a larger main hall, and a new staff room, meaning the number of pupils admitted to reception classes every year will increase from 45 to 60,

A new hard play area, a multi-use games area and a larger car park have also been provided.

Lancashire County Council chairman, Anne Cheetham, unveiled a plaque at the event.

She said: “I’ve just seen for myself the fantastic new facilities that have been created for the pupils at this school.

“The school has been over-subscribed for a number of years , so it is a great pleasure to be at the opening of the extension that will increase its capacity and allow many more children to enjoy their education here.

“We are constantly reviewing changing demographic factors to make sure the number and location of the school places we provide are adequate. The good news is that more children will be able to enjoy learning in a more modern environment.”

Headteacher Helen Gregson added: “The new building has made such a huge difference to what we can offer.

“It was great to be able to celebrate the official opening, and importantly it gave people the opportunity to see our fantastic new facilities for themselves.”