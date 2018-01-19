Careers support for teenagers on target

Hundreds of pupils from 40 schools are set to benefit from a new careers advice project.

The Kirkham-based AFC Fylde Community Foundation is launching a new outreach programme to highlight local employment opportunities available to school leavers.

The aim is to make the teenagers aware of the job prospects and opportunities available to them and encourage them to stay in Lancashire.

The sessions will be delivered to up to 900 14 to 16-year-olds at 40 schools, colleges and community groups and will include a range of workshop activities, focusing on the opportunities available for workplace qualifications and education, such as apprenticeships, and the different employment options available to young people.

The new programme has received the backing of a £5,000 donation from Kirkham-based Inspired Energy plc.

The firm currently employs more than 300 energy professionals and members of Inspired’s team will also join the Foundation to help deliver the workshops.

Mark Dickinson, chief executive officer of Inspired Energy, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with the AFC Fylde Community Foundation to deliver this outreach programme, which will have such a positive impact within our local community.

“Together, we will display some of the different opportunities available to young people in the local area and encourage talented individuals to work and live here.”

Tom Hutton, director of community development at the foundation, said: “It’s important to help young people understand the different opportunities available to them.

“Thanks to the support of Inspired Energy PLC, we will be able to demonstrate the options available to young people living in the locality.”