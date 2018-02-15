A lovely way to be expressive

Love was most definitely in the area as creative media make up students from Leyland’s Runshaw College completed their latest project.

Taking the theme loosely, the young artists studying hair and media make-up were charged with creating a Valentine’s Day-inspired shoot.

The students had a wide brief and had to come up with a design which inspired them.

They also had to create a mood board.

They had a professional photo shoot done and will be marked as part of their studies.

Some of the college’s media makeup students recently attended a professional masterclass as in Liverpool where Mac Makeup artist and product specialist Sophie Chung spoke to students on the current ‘on trend’ looks and shared tips on makeup application techniques, product knowledge and how to become a successful, professional makeup artist within the creative makeup industry.

Sophie shared the exciting event on social media.

She stated: “Runshaw media makeup was such a fabulous group, it was so lovely getting to chat with them sharing our passion and magic tips.”

Media make up tutors Louise Bramwell and Victoria Graham said: “The students had an inspirational demonstration. It allowed the students to see how to get the best out of the products we use in house, it also allowed them to build up confidence by talking to and asking questions with professional artists who are currently working in the industry.

Louise added: “We are hoping to develop this relationship further by taking all of our students for workshops.”

