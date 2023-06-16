The test was done at Squires Gate, by a local rep for Marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage, on Wednesday evening.

Although the initial results have shown the bug is in the water, a more detailed breakdown of the levels will be available later today (Friday 16 June).

Gary Lovatt was part of the Citizen science team who monitored the water quality around Lytham St Annes throughout the lockdown.

E.Coli found in sea water at Squires Gate. Image: Gary Lovatt

He told Blackpool Gazette: “I was trained up on how to do the tests, so with hearing about the spillage a lot of people were asking if it was safe to go out on the water. So I went and did the test. I can tell by the colour change in the water that e-coli is present. Without sewage in the water there wouldn’t be any e-coli.”

United Utilities (UU) announced that during Monday (June 12) night’s storm untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, was released into the sea off the Fylde coast.

This prompted the water company to urge people the next day not to swim or bathe across the coast after the pollution incident, with the Environment Agency involved.

Gary is waiting for a more in-depth report, which works out how many parts per million (PPM) of the bacteria is in the water, and if it falls within safe levels.

“We’ve got groups of people at the Lightcraft Club wanting to go out on jet-skis this weekend because of the nice weather. We’ve got tourists going out because they don’t know about it, and they don’t get told about it. That’s why I wanted to do the check.”

How can I check if the water levels are safe?

A live interactive map shows eight beaches – from Fleetwood to Lytham, are currently unsafe to swim in.

SAS monitors water quality across the nation to alert the public to areas affected by sewage. They say swimming in these areas could lead to infections and illnesses caused by bacteria and viruses in the water.

The reason given for the spillage

United Utilities (UU) said in a statement: “United Utilities is carrying out urgent repair work to a burst pipe which carries water after it has been treated and cleaned from Fleetwood wastewater treatment works to the sea.

"The treatment works is currently running at a reduced rate while engineers plan and carry out the repair work to the pipe which lies nine metres underground.

"The reduced capacity at the treatment works and in our network as a result of this burst meant there was less storage available than normal to deal with the heavy rainfall last night. This resulted in storm overflows operating. We are working closely with the Environment Agency and local councils as we respond to this.”