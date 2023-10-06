Eco Homes Event in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingswood Homes’ Eco Collection is being built under new energy regulations meaning each home will produce significantly less carbon emissions.

Prospective buyers are invited to meet the design specialists behind the Eco Collection at an event on Saturday 14th October from 10am to 3pm at the Farmstead show homes at Green Hills.

Kingswood’s architectural director, James Brown, will be on hand to discuss what makes these homes Kingswood’s most energy efficient to date.

Kingswood's Eco Collection at Green Hills

James said: “As we head into the winter months there’s no better time for us to show case our Eco Collection. All 64 homes will have features such as increased insulation throughout, enhanced glazing, solar roof panels, wastewater heat recovery systems and more efficient boilers meaning homebuyers could save thousands a year in household bills.”

A report from the Home Builders Federation* (HBF) revealed that new build homeowners will save an average of £180 a month and £2000 a year on energy costs under Ofgem’s new price cap.

New homes use 55% less energy and emit 60% less carbon than older homes and any new homes built under the new regulations, like the homes at Kingswood’s latest phase, will emit 71% less carbon.

James added: “As well as telling house hunters about the Eco Collection, our sales team will also be on hand to tell customers all about Shape Your Home, our innovative concept that lets customers choose their home layouts.”

Kingswood Homes' Eco Collection

Customers can choose from ground and first floor layouts to create a home that fits in with their lifestyle. They might opt for open-plan living space, add in a home office or choose fewer but larger bedrooms each with their own en-suite.

Homes currently available to reserve on this phase include two and three-bedroom bungalows as well as three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices start from £249,995.