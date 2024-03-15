3 . The Fishergate Centre in Preston

Peter Rabbit is inviting you to eat lunch with him at McDonald's in Fishergate Shopping Centre on Friday, March 29. From 11am to 4pm, the fluffy hero himself will be hopping around during regular intervals, spreading smiles and creating magical memories. Join him at a special table (When you purchase any food item at McDonald's), and don't forget to snag a free goody bag on your way out. Photo: Neil Cross