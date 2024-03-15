Easter isn't far off, with Easter Sunday falling on Sunday, March 31.
Schools will break up for two weeks, and the weather should be turning warmer - so if you're looking for activities for the family, we've rounded up a selection of what's on across the Lancashire area.
1. Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood
Affinity Lancashire in Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, is running a free Golden Ticket Trail, daily from March 29 to April 14, with the chance to win a prize. Simply visit the centre and pick up your free trail sheet to join in the fun.
Photo: Affinity, Fleetwood/Visit Lancashire
2. Lowther Gardens, Lytham
There's a weekend of free entertainment at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, from March 29 to 31. This includes live music, a bonnet competition, Easter crafts and games. Check out their website for more details. Photo: Google
3. The Fishergate Centre in Preston
Peter Rabbit is inviting you to eat lunch with him at McDonald's in Fishergate Shopping Centre on Friday, March 29.
From 11am to 4pm, the fluffy hero himself will be hopping around during regular intervals, spreading smiles and creating magical memories. Join him at a special table (When you purchase any food item at McDonald's), and don't forget to snag a free goody bag on your way out. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Wood Lane, PR7 5PA
On Saturday, March 30m, enjoy an Easter Hunt all around the Heskin Hall Shopping Village using clues to collect eggs, then follow the footprints to meet special guests, Peter Rabbit and the Easter Fairy. Each child will receive a gift from our special guests and grown-ups can take their own photographs too
Book tickets on the shopping hall's website at £6.50 per child.
