Amidst growing pressures on the NHS as well as government funding cuts, hundreds of NHS staff have had to take absences due to mental health problems.

More than 3,500 staff at East Lancashire NHS Trust have had to take at least one day off work due to a mental health issue in the past three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert found that East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has seen 3,781 staff members take absence due to mental health reasons since 2021, with figures rising in the past year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that government funding ended for a national network of mental health and wellbeing hubs that were established in 2020-21 to support NHS frontline workers during the pandemic.

Enhancing pay, reducing workloads, and providing better mental health support can help create a more sustainable and supportive environment for nurses, ensuring they can continue to deliver high-quality care without compromising their well-being.

These hubs served as a vital lifeline for a workforce in crisis, and closures across the support network have led to the number of staff absences due to mental health reasons rising year on year.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was established in 2003 and is a large integrated healthcare organisation providing high-quality acute secondary healthcare for the people of East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen.

In 2021/22, the number of staff at the trust who took a day off for mental health reasons stood at 1,210.

A year later, this number increased to 1,257, which is the second-highest number of staff absent over the three-year period.

The past year has seen another rise in staff absences due to mental health issues, standing at 1,314.

According to a recent poll conducted by NHS Charities, three out of four NHS staff have experienced poor mental health in the past year, suggesting that issues around pay and workload have resulted in a number of mental challenges.

A survey conducted by The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) revealed that pay is the biggest source of dissatisfaction among nurses. 88% of respondents indicated that a pay rise would significantly improve their situation.

In a statement about its poll NHS Charities Together, said: “Far from being a seasonal issue, ‘winter pressures’ are felt by NHS staff all year round. A huge 96 per cent of NHS staff surveyed said they believed that pressure on NHS services is growing.

“Faced with the responsibilities of saving lives, high workload, long and unsociable hours and exposure to traumatic events, it’s no surprise that many NHS staff are struggling with their mental health.

“These findings confirm how vital it is to prioritise mental well-being of the NHS workforce so that they can continue to deliver the best care for their patients.”

Pressures inside the NHS have become so severe that the equivalent of a week off work was taken by every single one of the health service’s 350k nurses last year due to stress, anxiety and depression, analysis of new NHS England data shows.

Due to ongoing staffing problems, many workers are pushed beyond their mental and physical limits due to long, intensive hours.

A survey conducted by The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) revealed that pay is the biggest source of dissatisfaction among nurses. 88% of respondents indicated that a pay rise would significantly improve their situation.

Other factors, including more flexible working hours, increased holidays, and shorter shifts, would also make a difference in a nurse's quality of life.

Kate Quinn, Director of People and Culture at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, said it offers comprehensive health and wellbeing support to all colleagues who can reach out for extra support for themselves or others at any time.

She said: "We know the pressure on everyone who works at the NHS has intensified in recent years and that this has also come on the back of our incredible response to the pandemic. Healthcare is a really rewarding career but it also involves working in very difficult and emotional situations, on top of pressures our colleagues might face in their own day to day lives.

"I'm proud that we offer a great deal of health and wellbeing support while colleagues are in work or off due to sickness, including round the clock support from a 24-hour confidential hotline, access to trained counsellors, bereavement support, financial advice and even a therapy dog. We encourage everyone to have conversations about wellbeing, hold regular wellbeing events, offer free health checks, coaching and a range of workshops, so staff can access the support they need in a variety of ways.

"I am sure this varied, innovative and flexible approach is partly why our mental health absence rate is below the average in the North West and I think it is entirely right and proper to look after people who are looking after our patients and their families."