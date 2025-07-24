Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a report of indecent exposure in Burnley.

The incident happened after two men crossed paths twice on Netherwood Road at around 7.40pm on June 25.

Lancashire Police say the second man allegedly exposed himself to the first man during their second encounter.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a report of indecent exposure in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Officers said the incident is being treated seriously and have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to the public for help identifying the man in the image.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to let you know that this is being taken very seriously, and patrols in the area have been increased as a precaution.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we’re asking for anyone who recognises the man, or has information that could help us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log 1379 of June 25.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.