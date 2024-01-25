Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Lancashire police officers are still being investigated over their conduct in the police enquiry into the death of Penwortham schoolboy Dylan Crossey.

The Independent Office For Police Conduct (IOPC) announced in May last year that the the officers - who have not been named - have been served notice that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Now, after the inquest into 15-year-old Dylan's death has concluded, the IOPC has confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing. It says the investigation relates to allegations that police officers might have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service and may also have failed to record, retain and reveal information as part of their duties.

The late Dylan Crossey

Statement in full An IOPC spokesperson said: "We continue to independently investigate complaints regarding Lancashire Constabulary’s investigation into the death of Dylan Crossey, who died following a road traffic collision in 2016.

"We received a mandatory referral from the force in November 2021, following the decision of the coroner to suspend the inquest into Dylan’s death. The inquest concluded on 19 January 2024. Throughout this investigation we obtained a substantial volume of material relating to the police investigation and spoke with several witnesses as part of our enquiries.

"Three officers have been served notices that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct. These relate to allegations they may have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service and may also have failed to record, retain and reveal information as part of their duties. This does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow.

"We have provided the complainant with regular updates about our progress and will continue to keep them, and the force, informed. Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and loved ones, as well as all parties affected by his death."

