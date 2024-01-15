A driver who said he didn't realise he had fatally injured a cyclist had been having sleepless nights after the incident, an inquest heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver was said to be "in a state" after he fatally injured 15 year old Dylan Crossey after colliding with the cyclist - but later claimed he didn't know he'd hit someone, an inquest heard.,

David Harwood was at the wheel of a silver BMW on Wham Lane in Whitestake, South Ribble, when he struck the talented young football player, who was cycling along the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Harwood said he thought someone had thrown something at his car and carried on driving.

But at an inquest into the death of the teenager, following the collision on the evening of Friday October 7 2016, the hearing was told that Mr Harwood was anxious over the incident.

Another witness said he was told the day after the accident that Mr Harwood was responsible.

John Howse said that on the morning after the collision he had gone into Booths in Penwortham and bumped into Mr Harwood's ex, Amy Wharton, at around 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court: "She told me that David was responsible for a hit-and-run accident the night before.

"First she asked me if I'd seen what's happened then she said that David was the driver."

Coroner Dr James Adeley asked another witness, Michael Garry, about his unexpected meeting with Mr Harwood.

Mr Garry said he had come across Mr Harwod days after the incident and he told him he hadn't been sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garry said: "He was riding about on his bike on Station Road. I have known him since he was about 20.

"It was the state of him. His face was bright red I don't think he'd slept for a couple of nights.

"He said he'd banged into something but he didn't know what he was, it was dark.

" He said he'd been driving along the road, something hit his car, he carried on and went away. I took him back to our house and made him a cup of tea but he was jabbering on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said if you want you can stop here. He went into the spare bedroom then said 'no I'm going home'. His mental health was bad, he was worried."

Mr Garry said he phoned a mutual acquaintance, John Middleham, an ex police detective, and then drove Mr Harwood there for "tea and comfort".

Dylan 's family are hoping the inquest will bring answers about how he died, having waited for seven years.

Dylan Crossey

The three-day inquest is being held at County Hall this week, but this is just the latest hearing after previous proceedings stalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into his death was held in 2019 but had to be abandoned after the coroner ordered Lancashire Police to hand over reports from an external investigation into the investigation into Dylan’s death.

A week-long inquest in 2021 was halted when Dr Adey referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mr Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

However CPS decided that Mr Harwood, from New Longton, should not face charges.