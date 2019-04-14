'Drunken, anti-social behaviour' condemned after disabled boy 'pushed down steps' at Gentry Day match

Have your say

Four Preston North End fans have been arrested after a disabled boy was allegedly pushed down some steps at yesterday's Gentry Day match.

The 'disturbing' incident, which according to witnesses left the young boy visibly distressed, happened just before half time at the North End v West Bromwich Albion match at the Hawthorns.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A further three PNE fans were arrested shortly afterwards for allegedly attacking stewards and police officers.

North End football officer PC Paul Elliott condemned the 'absolutely deplorable' behaviour and vowed to speak to the club about it tomorrow.

He said: "It was really disturbing and not only really upset the young boy in question but also his dad and the officers who dealt with him.

"As a result a male was arrested and whilst being escorted out, three more PNEFC fans were arrested who for some reason attacked the stewards and the police.

"Absolutely deplorable behaviour from a minority of fans who piggy back Gentry Day and use it as an excuse to engage in drunken, anti-social behaviour."

More than 2,500 North End supporters attended the Gentry Day match yesterday.

West Brom scored three goals in the first 14-and-a-half minutes, eventually winning 4 - 1. North End boss Alex Neil apologised for the defeat.