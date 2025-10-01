Drugs and weapon seized in Accrington police raid as woman faces action over controlled substances
Officers from Hyndburn Task Force executed a drugs warrant at an address on Nelson Street on Tuesday afternoon.
During the search, police recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis, a number of nitrous oxide canisters and an offensive weapon.
A local woman was also dealt with for possession of controlled drugs through an out-of-court disposal.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen, and we do act on information given to us.
Anyone with information about suspected drug activity in their area is urged to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.