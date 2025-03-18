A drug dealer was arrested after attempting to flee from police in Blackburn, only to be caught hiding heroin and cocaine in a chewing gum container.

Police spotted a black BMW driving “suspiciously” on Pringle Street at around 10.10am on January 28.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver - later identified as 19-year-old Zaman Ali Zaman - reversed the car dangerously in an attempt to escape.

A short time later, Zaman was found on Queens Park Road where he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

He was found in possession of £320 in cash, a BMW car key and house keys.

Under the rear wheel of the BMW, officers discovered a chewing gum container containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £1,080.

A search of Zaman’s home on Hermitage Street in Rishton uncovered a weighing scale and a bag containing powder used as a bulking agent for crack cocaine.

Messages found on Zaman’s phone also linked him to drug dealing activities.

Zaman, 32, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine as well as dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was jailed for three years and two months after appearing at court yesterday.

The chewing gum container contained wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £1,080 | Lancashire Police

DC Dan Burton, from Lancashire Police’s East Targeted Crime Team, said: “Zaman’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“Thanks to information from the community, targeted crime team officers have managed to take this drug dealer off the streets of Blackburn.

“If you have information about drug-dealing in your area pass it onto the police, confident that we will take the appropriate action.”