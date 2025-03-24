Drones, search dogs and a helicopter are all being used to find an 80-year-old Bolton man who went missing at a Lancashire beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Fletcher, 80, has not been seen since leaving his home in Bury around 1pm on Saturday, March 22.

His vehicle - a grey Citroen C4 Cactus with the registration WP64HSC - was found parked in a layby on the A675, near Tockholes Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Fletcher went missing in Lancashire on Saturday afternoon | Lancashire Police

Officers have said that Brian is a "keen walker and birdwatcher" who regularly explores the area, including Higher Roddlesworth Reservoir and Lower Roddlesworth Reservoir.

Lancashire Police are leading the operation, supported by Bolton, Rossendale & Pendle, and Bowland mountain rescue teams.

Search dogs, a drone from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and a coastguard helicopter have been deployed in the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for Brian’s welfare, and if you think you’ve seen him over the weekend in the Tockholes area or nearby, please get in touch.

“If you saw him driving the car or have footage of the vehicle, we ask you to contact the police.”

The force is particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from the A675 Belmont Road — from Abbey Village to Tockholes — between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a small scar on his face from a recent procedure.

The public has been urged to call 999 if they have immediate sightings.

Anyone with further information that may assist police is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1544 from March 22.