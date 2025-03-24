Drones and search dogs out to find Bolton man, 80, who went missing at Lancashire beauty spot
Brian Fletcher, 80, has not been seen since leaving his home in Bury around 1pm on Saturday, March 22.
His vehicle - a grey Citroen C4 Cactus with the registration WP64HSC - was found parked in a layby on the A675, near Tockholes Road.
Officers have said that Brian is a "keen walker and birdwatcher" who regularly explores the area, including Higher Roddlesworth Reservoir and Lower Roddlesworth Reservoir.
Lancashire Police are leading the operation, supported by Bolton, Rossendale & Pendle, and Bowland mountain rescue teams.
Search dogs, a drone from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and a coastguard helicopter have been deployed in the search.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for Brian’s welfare, and if you think you’ve seen him over the weekend in the Tockholes area or nearby, please get in touch.
“If you saw him driving the car or have footage of the vehicle, we ask you to contact the police.”
The force is particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from the A675 Belmont Road — from Abbey Village to Tockholes — between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.
Brian is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a small scar on his face from a recent procedure.
The public has been urged to call 999 if they have immediate sightings.
Anyone with further information that may assist police is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1544 from March 22.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.