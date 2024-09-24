Drivers urged to check their routes as M6 set to close overnight for resurfacing works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith) on Tuesday evening.
The closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am to allow for resurfacing works.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Motorists have been advised to follow the signed diversion via the A6, then the A66 before re-joining the M6 at junction 40.
Clifton Community Council said they have “worked with National Highways to ensure measures are put in place to try and reduce the impact of speeding vehicles overnight”.
“Over the last year the number of closures for various reasons has increased and we are aware that the next year will see more, so we are working to ensure when planned closures happen some measures are in place to try and reduce the impact on our community,” a spokesman added.
“Alongside diversion signs along the A6 National Highways will put in place mobile matrix signs telling drivers to slow down through the communities along the A6.
“Police will also be carrying out increased patrols and monitoring of speed overnight along the A6.”
National Highways said closures can “change at short notice” and diversion routes will be clearly signposted.
Motorists can check the latest information HERE, or visit @HighwaysNWEST on X.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.