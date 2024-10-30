Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Most are expected to cause delays of between 10 to 30 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list shows that 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

•A585: From 8pm November 1 to 5am November 2 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 southbound, Esprick to M55, junction 3 - Traffic signals to find reason for flooding.

•M55: From 8pm October 28 to 6am October 30 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 eastbound, junction 3 to 1 - Lane one closure for message sign renewal.

•M55: From 8pm November 4 to 6am November 30 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 30 to 32 - Various lane closure for signs works.

•M55: From 10pm November 4 to 6am November 9 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 1 - Lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

•M55: From 8pm November 11 to 6am November 14 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 2 - Lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.

•M6: From 9pm November 3 to 6am November 5 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 29 to 28 - Carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal.

•M6: From 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 30 to 29 - Carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

•M6: From 8pm November 4 to 6am November 9 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 9 to M6 - Lane closure for signs - maintenance.

•M65: From 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

•M65: From 9pm October 28 to 5am October 29 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions, junction 4 to 3 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

•M65: From 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

•M61: From 8pm October 31 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to 8 - Carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

•M6: From 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 to 28 - Carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

•M61: From 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to 8 - Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

•M61: From 9pm October 29 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction eight to 9 - Lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

•M61: From 9pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to 8 - Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.